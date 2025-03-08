Again comes a type of news that unfortunately has been becoming increasingly common in the most recent years. The month of February 2025 marked a negative record in the extension of the Polar ice. This is stated by the European agency Copernicus in its monthly bulletin dedicated to the climatic crisis. This is document that also indicates that the month that was closed a few days ago was the third most warm in history.

The polar ice surface

Last February, the size of the Antarctic ice layer was a 8% lower than the average. It must be said that it is not a minimum record in regards to the call North Polesince it is during this station when Arctic ice reaches its maximum size. However, if he usually reached 100 In February, wanting simplify, this year it stopped in the 92.

In Antarcticaon the other hand, the ice -covered surface is 26% lower than the average that was recorded in February. A month that, in the southern hemisphere, represents what August in the north. Observing the global figure, here is the tendency of the last fifty years:

Marine ice extension.

The graph shows the trend of the global marine ice extension, an index that measures the extension of ice in the polar regions. This value reached a historical minimum of 16.18 million of square meters in February. In February 1979the oldest available value for the second month of the year, had been 19.56 million Square meters. This involves a reduction in 17.3%.

Temperature trend

With a global monthly average temperature of 13.36 ° C.February was the third warmer month since temperatures are recorded. Not only that, but it exceeded 1.59 ° C. the average temperature of the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), when Paris agreements They committed the signatory countries to strive not to overcome this threshold in 1.5 ° C.

World average temperature.

The worldwide boreal winter temperature, that is, the period between December 2024 and February 2025, was the second highest registered. And surpassed in 0.71 ° C. The average of the 1991-2020 period.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.