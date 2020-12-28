“ J I am therefore a shaman and a fox ”, concludes Zuo Luo after a rather lively exchange with Duckbill. Zuo Luo, “Zorro” pronounced in Chinese, is the nickname, the totem, one could say, of Zhu Wenguang, the private investigator. And the idea of ​​being compared to a fox, “zorro” in Spanish, does not displease him. Like the shaman, “He leaves alone, he crosses the border between worlds, he delivers souls, and restores them to light and to life”. Zuo Luo searches for young girls bought at a low price by thugs, kidnapped and sold. He finds them and frees them. Nothing shamanic with Zuo Luo’s deputy. Him, he owes his nickname Duckbill only to the characteristic shape of his mouth.

Zhu Wenguang’s investigation does not excite him this time. His client is none other than his cousin, Zhu Menfei, who runs a restaurant called Big Menfei in New York’s Chinatown. And he asks her to find his daughter, Zhu Yu, who disappeared in Las Vegas. Thus begins the new novel by Christian Garcin. Long, quiet dialogues, clues unhurriedly revealed. We sit down and we taste, the author seems to tell us. We feel that he took pleasure in concocting this story, and even these stories, because there are several, and we know that we will take pleasure in reading them.

The strange Chinese trio is not alone

Zuo Luo and Duckbill therefore leave Guangzhou (Canton) to find Zhu Menfei in Nevada. But the strange Chinese trio is not alone. Zhu Wenguang once met a female medium who had helped him find a member of the Triads. She told him that he was a famous character, “Zuo Luo, the vigilante fox”, hero of the thrillers of a certain Chen Wanglin. Far from being proud of having inspired a popular author, he had experienced an unpleasant feeling of unreality. What if Chen Wanglin himself was the brainchild of another author? The only way to find out might be to wonder if he feels the same way.

Why not, says Christian Garcin, who intersects his chapters of the “History of Chen Wanglin, reluctant and perplexed author”. Bad news: shaken by the reading of Jorge Luis Borges, aware of the vanity of literature, he threw away the sketches of his novel being written “Featuring Zhu Wenguang, says Zuo Luo, or Zorro, the detective who had been the main character of his crypto-thriller”. But the boss of the newspaper where he works launches him on a report that closely resembles one of the investigations he tells.

When we have met a pair of American cops whose sculptural lieutenant has a Finnish first name which happens to be the name of the bistro where Zuo Luo and Duckbill have their habits, we will have understood that Christian Garcin decided that the plot of his novel was, in the end, a character who, like the others, could live as he wanted. We can also take it very seriously and tell ourselves that the Good, the Bad and the Fox is a game on genre literature, but also a clever combinatorial and playful edifice constantly moving the crossing points between fiction and reality. He takes us on a police road-trip in a western setting haunted by the illusions of the tao, and builds a vehicle for the reader, each window of which reveals a different landscape, and always enchanted.