A study released by the Canadian government shows that the population of these animals in the north of the country has decreased by 27% in just five years. According to scientists, the decline is directly linked to climate change. A study released this week by the government of Canada shows that polar bears are rapidly disappearing west of Hudson Bay, in the north of the country.

Researchers fly over the region – which includes the town of Churchill, a tourist destination considered the “polar bear capital of the world” – every five years to count bear numbers and estimate population trends.

Between late August and early September 2021, researchers recorded 194 bears. From this count, scientists estimate that there were 618 polar bears in the area at the time – the previous survey, carried out in 2016, estimated 842. The figure represents a drop of 27% in just five years – from 2011 to 2016 the drop had been of 11%.

“The observed declines are consistent with long-standing predictions about the demographic effects of climate change on polar bears,” notes the study, which shows that the decline is even more dramatic among females and cubs.

Although they cannot say with absolute certainty the reasons for the drop, scientists point out that it may be caused, above all, by the movement of animals to neighboring regions and by hunting. Another hypothesis is that climate-driven changes in the local seal population may be reducing bear numbers.

“There was a very low number of cubs being sired in 2021,” said Andrew Derocher, who leads the Polar Bear Science Lab at the University of Alberta. “We are looking at a population that ages slowly and when there are bad years [de gelo]older bears are much more vulnerable to increased mortality,” he explains.

threat of extinction

There are 19 polar bear populations spread across Russia, Alaska (USA), Norway, Greenland and Canada. But Hudson Bay is among the southernmost places, and scientists project that bears there will likely be among the first to disappear.

“In some ways it’s downright shocking,” said John Whiteman, chief research scientist at the nonprofit Polar Bears International. “What’s really concerning is that these types of declines are the kind that, unless sea ice loss is stopped, are predicted to eventually cause extinction,” he points out.

Polar bears depend on ice to feed on seals, move around and reproduce. But lately, around Hudson Bay, seasonal sea ice is melting in early spring and forming in late fall, forcing bears to go longer without food.

Since the 1980s, the bay’s ice sheet has shrunk by nearly 50% in the summer, according to the US National Snow and Ice Data Center. Furthermore, in the Arctic, global warming is up to four times faster than in other parts of the planet.

A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in 2021 found that most of the world’s polar bear populations could collapse by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not tightly controlled. According to the study, there were 1,200 polar bears on the western shores of Hudson Bay in the 1980s – twice as many as now.

