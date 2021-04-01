With the arrival of spring, female polar bears began to leave their dens with their cubs in the Arctic. This is reported on website WWF Russia.

According to Varvara Semyonova, coordinator of projects for the conservation of biodiversity in the Arctic WWF Russia, this is a special period for bears, as well as for those who study them. “It was at this time that we can determine how successfully these rare predators are breeding: how many cubs were born to the female, what is their physical condition,” she said.

The specialist believes that observing polar bears becomes especially important against the background of global warming, when warm winters change the timing of females’ creation of birth dens and increase the risk of their melting, which may affect the survival of offspring.

Also, according to WWF, an annual survey of polar bear maternity dens has started on Wrangel Island. The reserve staff will not only count the number of dens, but also test a new monitoring method – using unmanned aerial vehicles. Researchers have already managed to find five dens and meet more than ten she-bears with cubs, as well as were lucky enough to observe the lunch of a young bear and a cub.

Earlier, a polar bear came to a playground in the Arctic village of Dikson, Krasnoyarsk Territory. He was noticed at the building of the administration of the village. The police managed to turn the clubfoot to flight only with the help of shots into the air. During the operation, neither the predator nor the inhabitants were injured.