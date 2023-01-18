Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

In Alaska, a polar bear chased several people. A woman and a youth died. So far, such attacks are rare – but in the future they will be more likely.

Wales/Alaska – The relationship between humans and wildlife is ambivalent. On the one hand, wildlife parks are popular destinations, as is the case with internet star Montana Black. On the other hand, wild animals can become really dangerous when they invade the ever-expanding human habitat. In the 49th US state of Alaska, two people have now fallen victim to such an incident.

Polar bear kills two people: weather impedes police – animal shot by residents

On the west coast of Alaska, just miles from the US-Russia border, lies the town of Wales. According to the local police, a polar bear is said to have chased several people there. As a result, the animal fatally injured a woman and a young person. In order to protect himself and other people, a local resident finally shot the bear.

However, due to inclement weather, police were unable to get to the scene. Further details about the course of the accident are therefore not yet known. State authorities said they would investigate the incident on-site “as soon as weather conditions permit.”

Polar bears on the mainland: Attacks in Alaska have been rare so far – but the forecast gives cause for concern

Contrary to possible hypotheses, polar bears in Alaska have very rarely attacked humans, according to the local newspaper “Anchorage Daily News”. In 1990 and 1993, one person was attacked by polar bears. In the first incident, 500 kilometers from Wales in the town of Point Lay, the man died as a result of his injuries. Another man was seriously injured three years later when a polar bear smashed into an Air Force radar station.

However, such attacks by polar bears may increase in the future. Because of global warming, the sea ice and its habitat is disappearing rapidly. Likewise that of their prey. This situation encourages species extinction, inbreeding, food shortages and more frequent visits to the mainland. Encounters with people can therefore happen more and more often.

Climate change is affecting polar bears and leading to strange hybrids

Their natural habitat is also declining drastically on the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen. There was also a polar bear attack on a tourist there recently. She survived badly injured. However, as the environment has changed, more and more “pizzly” bears have been discovered – hybrids between polar and grizzly bears.