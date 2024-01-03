Home page World

No longer just dangerous for birds: bird flu continues to spread. The first polar bear death is reported in Alaska.

Utqiagvik – Bird flu (H5N1 variant) primarily referred to an illness in birds caused by influenza A viruses. But the term seems to have long since become outdated; more and more mammals are dying from the virus around the world. The latest death is now shocking the world: Scientists reported the first death of a polar bear in Alaska. “We already have a pandemic in biodiversity,” says Diana Bell, emeritus professor of conservation biology at the University of East Anglia Guardian.

Bird flu reaches Alaska: “The first reported polar bear case ever” shocks the world

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported the discovery of the dead animal. The polar bear was found near Utqiagvik, in northern Alaska. “This is the first reported polar bear case ever,” said Dr. Bob Gerlach, Alaska's state veterinarian, from Alaska Beacon quoted. But how could this happen?

By the end of 2023, Antarctica was considered to be only one of three regions (along with Australia and Oceania) that the pathogen had not yet reached. But skuas have probably brought bird flu to one of the most remote regions in the world. The birds migrate between South America and Antarctica. On their last return they probably had a deadly cargo on board. This showed the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) after.

“One of the greatest ecological disasters of modern times”

And the carcasses of infected birds spread the highly infectious H5N1 virus to mammals. The same goes for polar bears. But it's not just the white fur-bearers, who are popular with many people, who are affected; according to scientists, fur seals and seagulls are increasingly dying. Researchers warn that the virus could trigger “one of the greatest ecological catastrophes of modern times” if it reaches remote penguin populations.

Polar bears, penguins, seals, seabirds – changes to ecosystems would be devastating

Around 100 million seabirds breed in Antarctica. Plus polar bears, penguins, seals – Antarctica is home to many creatures that are found nowhere else in the world. The polar region is also one of the regions most affected by climate change. A change in the regions' ecosystems could have devastating effects.

It cannot be ruled out that more polar bears have already died from bird flu, as they usually live in remote places, far away from people. “You really rely on the public being out there or the wildlife biologists doing the monitoring,” Alaska state veterinarian Gerlach said.

Polar bears are already among the animals that receive particular attention. The animal is listed as “endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. One reason: the loss of sea ice.

How dangerous is bird flu for humans?

The H5N1 virus can also affect people and cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia. Transmission occurs through close contact with infected poultry. Transmission via food appears to be very unlikely, reported the Max Planck Society.(mg)