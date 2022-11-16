But amid a torrent of international reactions to the incident, Ukrainian officials questioned those accounts. Alexey Danilov, secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, said: “We expect our allies to provide us with the grounds on which they relied to conclude that the missile that fell in Poland was launched by our forces.”

Kyiv also insists that there are Russian fingerprints in the incident, at a time when identical Western sources revealed new data that all intersected when Moscow was acquitted of the missile.

According to military experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, the reason is likely to be the failed interception by the dilapidated Ukrainian defenses, which made the missile launch in the opposite direction towards Polish territory.

On Tuesday, Russia launched raids with about 100 missiles, targeting various regions of Ukraine. In return, Ukraine launched counter-missile bursts to intercept the Russian strike.

What are the details of the 100 missile attack?

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense statement said that the Russian attack included:

• About 100 missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea, the Rostov region, and the Black Sea.

• 14 “Tu-95” strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea fired 70 “KH-555/101” missiles.

• The Russian Navy fired 20 “Caliber” missiles from the Black Sea.

• Launching 10 suicide marches of “Shahid 136” and “Shahid 131”.

• Ukrainian defenses intercepted 70 missiles and all drones.

What are the missiles that hit Poland?

According to Russian media and military experts, these missiles belong to the Soviet-made “5V55” family of missiles, and serve the first generation of the “S-300” missile system that Russia and Ukraine possess.

However, all Russian S-300PT systems were decommissioned by 2008, and they are still operating in Ukraine and Belarus, and among their most prominent features:

• Its range is about 47 km.

• Length: 7.25 meters with a diameter of up to half a meter.

• It weighs about 133 kilograms and has a warhead.

• Hits a target flying at a speed of 1100 meters per second and at an altitude of up to 27 km.

What did the Ukrainian Defense Minister say after the attack?

Immediately after the missiles fell, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov commented on his Twitter account, saying that we must strengthen the Ukrainian air defenses by:

• Increasing Western aid from the “Erst” and “NASAMS” systems.

• Receive hook and crotal systems in appropriate quantities.

• That a decision be passed to deploy “Samp T” air defense missile batteries.

• To receive reconnaissance and attack drones and defense systems against drones.

Russian or Ukrainian mistake.. What do the experts say?

Gustav Grisel, former air defense officer and member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, says:

• European air defense systems, including what Ukraine received, were developed for marketing reasons for export and not for the purpose of using them for their own armies, which negatively affected Ukraine’s support with modern systems.

• The Ukrainian defenses are suffering from great weakness, and it is likely that the failure to confront the missile returned its path to Polish territory.

• Although the western systems are more advanced than the eastern ones, the large area of ​​Ukraine negatively affects the coverage of these defense systems. There are many sites to be protected in the presence of an insufficient number of systems that support each other.

• One air defense battery can protect one site, and it is not sufficient in case the Russians attack the batteries’ radars.

• Ukraine should be supported by the French “SAMPTO or MICA” systems as an excellent choice for this battle, along with its support with the Spanish “Apeed” systems, renewing the Ukrainian command and control system and supporting it with more means of air monitoring.

As for the British military expert, Justin Bronck, he says:

After the missile debris appears, its fragments are consistent with a surface-to-air missile of the “5V55” category.

The Ukrainian defenses “S-300B” and the Russian “S-300BMU 1/2” regularly carry out interception operations of mutual missiles.

Russia uses these ballistic missiles in an improvised manner for ground strikes, but their range is only 85 km.

It is more likely that Ukraine fired this missile to intercept one of the Russian cruise or ballistic missiles during the latest attack.

It is not always possible to predict the trajectory of the missile after the failure of the interception.

And from Canada, the military expert, Mike Mihalovic, says that by looking at the remains of the missile debris, it is clear that it is of the type “5 by 55”, adding:

Only the Ukrainians have these missiles.

• It is possible that the missile missed its target because of the age of the Ukrainian systems.

It is likely to be launched deliberately in a specific direction without identifying the target.

But Shashank Joshi, defense editor for The Economist, said:

The stray missile is very bad.

• Absolutely, his fall does not mean that it was a deliberate armed attack.

As for the Russian military expert, Vladimir Igor, he says that the Ukrainian forces were involved in the explosion to take advantage of provocations to lure NATO into confronting Russia.

Russia has high-precision weapons, and any targeting of Poland’s territory is excluded.

• The incident is a provocation planned by the Ukrainian forces with the aim of officially drawing NATO countries into the conflict in Ukraine.

The attack could have been carried out with Soviet missiles that are still in service with the Ukrainian forces.

• The Ukrainian air defenses are dilapidated, and the failed response to the missile may have changed its path to Poland.