From: Lucas Maier

Again and again Russia threatens nuclear weapons. However, Poland’s President Duda considers a different scenario to be more likely in the Ukraine war. However, the nuclear danger remains.

Warsaw – Atomic bombs are among the most dangerous weapons in the world. Since the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine threatens Russia again and again with the use of nuclear explosive devices. Most recently, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened a nuclear attack via telegram.

That Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine war However, Polish President Andrzej Duda considers it unlikely that a nuclear attack will be launched, as he recently told the Washington Post said. However, the 51-year-old warned of another nuclear danger.

Nuclear strike by Russia: Duda thinks another scenario is more likely

The Polish President sees Russia’s nuclear arsenal not only in the hands of Putin. “I believe that the nuclear arsenal in Russia is under the collective control of many people – and that this is not just at the sole discretion of Vladimir Putin,” Duda told the newspaper Washington Post. He thinks the risk of an explosion at one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants is much more likely.

For example, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been under Russian control since March 2022. Again and again reports from the power plant kindle the fear of a nuclear incident.

Only on Thursday (August 10) did the Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko report that the power plant would only be supplied via an emergency power line, like the Eastern European broadcaster Radio FreeEurope writes. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also said that the main power line will remain “continued cut off”.

Ukraine: IAEA warns of “precarious security situation”

The “repeated interruptions in power lines underscore the ongoing precarious nuclear safety situation at the facility,” warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently. Reactor block 4 of the power plant is currently being shut down. A cooling water leak was previously discovered there. According to the IAEA, however, there has not been any “radiological release into the environment”.

“I’m afraid it’s more likely that what looks like a nuclear accident could happen,” President Duda said of the nuclear threat posed by Russia. The 51-year-old also referred to the Washington Post on the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. At that time, a nuclear power plant in Russia “exploded in its own hands”. At that time, today’s territory of Ukraine, where the power plant was located, was part of the Soviet Union. (Lucas Maier)