Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

US President Donald Trump (r) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the White House in Washington. Duda believes in Trump's promises. © Evan Vucci

Poland's head of state Duda supports Trump. This would mediate between Ukraine and Russia after the re-election. But do they want that?

Warsaw – Polish President Andrzej Duda believes in Donald Trump's promise that he could end the war between Ukraine and Russia within a day after a possible re-election in the fall. “I can say from my personal experience as President of the Republic of Poland… What [Trump] promised me has been fulfilled,” said the Polish head of state on the sidelines of his trip to Rwanda.

Trump rejected Zelensky's invitation: US aid to Ukraine is dwindling

During a press conference, Duda said that he supported the US presidential candidate's plans War in Ukraine He was quoted as saying that he thought it was “realistic” to end it Newsweek. Donald Trump has always kept his word to him. Doubts about Trump's ability to negotiate peace between the two after a possible election victory Wladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyj cannot be successfully led by Duda.

Zelensky had already invited Trump to Kiev twice to keep his promise – but in vain. “I have great respect for President Zelensky, but I think it is inappropriate to travel to Ukraine at this time,” Trump said in a comment to the news portal at the time Newsmax announce. The former president declined an invitation in November, saying his visit was inappropriate given the work of President Joe Biden could lead to a “conflict of interest” in Ukraine. Trump sees this because the current US government under Biden is already in negotiations with Zelensky.

So far, the USA has stood unconditionally on Ukraine's side in the fight against Russia's war of aggression. But support could quickly wane. After Kiev had always received generous help from Washington in the past, the US Senate on Wednesday evening rejected a billion-dollar package that was supposed to provide around $60 billion. Donald Trump also had a hand in this. A few days earlier he had called on the Republicans to boycott the project – apparently with success.

Blockade in the US Senate thanks to Trump: Poland criticizes rejection of the billion-dollar package for Ukraine

There was also criticism from Poland for this approach. Head of Government Donald Tusk commented on the social network X as follows: “Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. “Shame on you,” Tusk wrote on Thursday (February 8th), referring to the 40th US President of the Republican Party, who died in 2004.

The presidential election in the fall will now decide the future course of US foreign policy. Trump also wants to run. Despite his blockade of aid funds, he now turns out to be great mediator between Kiev and Moscow. The two warring parties are skeptical about Trump's plans. The Ukrainian leader also described the former president's promise as “very dangerous” in a conversation with British television broadcaster Matt Frei in January. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed in a call with reporters last month that Russia “has no understanding” of how Trump could end the nearly two-year conflict. Peskov asserted that there was no contact with Trump regarding his “negotiation plans.”

Trump wants to be president again – only Haley is still against it View photo series

Trump shows indifference towards NATO and Europe

The question arises as to what benefit Trump would gain from the end of the Ukraine war. How Newsweek writes, he finally showed indifference towards the Continued American support for the Kiev military and repeatedly criticized NATO. What future cooperation between NATO and Trump would be depends on “whether they treat us decently,” said Trump at an event Fox News in January. “You see, NATO has taken advantage of our country. European countries took advantage of us.”