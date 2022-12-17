Home page politics

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Jaroslaw Szymczyk explained how the explosion in Warsaw happened (archive photo). © IMAGO/Artur Widak

A grenade launcher – which was actually a gift from Ukraine to the police chief – exploded at Poland’s police headquarters in Warsaw. He now explained the situation.

Muncen/Warsaw – Explosion in Poland – one immediately thinks of the rockets that hit the other side of the Ukrainian border on November 15th. This time, too, something detonated in the EU country that came from Ukraine: a gift to the country’s chief police officer. As has now become known, this was a grenade launcher.

During a visit to Ukraine, at a meeting with heads of the local police and emergency services, he received two used grenade launchers, one of which had been converted into a loudspeaker, Jaroslaw Szymczyk told the radio station on Saturday RMF.

The Ukrainian side has assured that the weapons are safe, Szymczyk said. They would only have had “scrap value”. He then brought the gifts back to Poland, where one of the grenade launchers exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw on Wednesday. “The detonation was violent,” said the police chief. The floor and ceiling of the room were damaged. When he wanted to put the grenade launcher upright on the ground, the explosion happened.

Explosion after Ukraine gift: Polish police chief is slightly injured

The police chief sustained minor injuries in the explosion and was taken to the hospital. However, he has since been released. A civilian employee at the Polish police headquarters was also slightly injured.

It is unclear whether charges will be filed in this case. Polish authorities are investigating the incident. In the event of a trial could face up to five years in prison: A conviction for an accidental explosion that threatens the lives of many people is punishable by imprisonment in Poland. (cgsc with afp and dpa)