Poland’s lawmakers on Friday overturned a Senate veto on a bill to reform communications legislation that, months ago, sparked a diplomatic dispute between the United States and the European country. Critics say the bill seeks to limit freedom of expression.

The lower house (Sejm) of the Polish Parliament decided, by 229 votes to 212, with 11 abstentions, to reject the veto placed by the Senate in September. As a result, the bill now only needs the approval of President Andrzej Duda to become law.

The new law is expected to prevent any non-European entity from owning more than 49% of radio and television stations in Poland. The main one affected will be the TVN24 news channel, owned by the American company Discovery through a subsidiary registered in the Netherlands, a solution that would no longer be accepted by the new legislation.

TVN, the biggest private news network in Poland, is critical of Poland’s right-wing coalition government.

According to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the law is intended to prevent countries like China and Russia from having influence over the Polish media.

The governments of former US president Donald Trump and the current one, Joe Biden, had already tried to convince the Polish government to let TVN operate. A US State Department adviser recently warned Warsaw that future US investments in the country would be at risk if the bill were to become law.

A vote on the bill was not scheduled for this Friday, but the issue ended up on the day’s agenda after a committee meeting and was voted on in a matter of minutes. The opposition claims that the way in which the vote took place was illegal and undemocratic.

“The result of today’s surprise vote in the Polish Parliament must be deeply worrying for any company investing in Poland and for everyone who cares about democracy and press freedom,” Discovery said in a statement.

Law and Justice MP Joanna Lichocka said in a statement: “The rule limiting non-European capital in the press is in line with European legislation and is valid in many European Union countries. This rule has been in place in Poland for years – a amendment makes the law impossible to circumvent.”