POlen's parliament has chosen former opposition leader Donald Tusk as the future head of government. On Monday, 248 of the 449 MPs present voted for the head of the liberal-conservative Citizens' Coalition (KO).

Before Tusk's election, Poland's acting Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, lost a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives known as the Sejm. 266 MPs voted against him, only 190 supported him. This meant that the government of the national conservative PiS was voted out.

Tusk wants to present his government program and his cabinet in the Sejm on Tuesday. The new government will then have to face a confidence vote, also planned for Tuesday. President Andrzej Duda announced the swearing in of the new government on Wednesday.

According to Tusk, the future center-left coalition he formed has already distributed the positions. Accordingly, Radosław Sikorski should become foreign minister, as he was in the previous Tusk government from 2007 to 2014. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, head of the PSL farmers' party, takes over the defense department. The economist Andrzej Domański, new to parliament, becomes finance minister.

The coalition partners have announced changes in many areas. Coalition circles said, referring to the PiS's anti-German campaign: “We will end the Cold War with Germany and no longer demonize our neighbors.”







