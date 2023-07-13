Izvestia: Warsaw seeks to divide Ukraine, but there are a number of obstacles

Poland wants to achieve the division of Ukraine, seeking to return its “historical territories”. About it says in the Izvestia article.

As the publication recalled, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the possibility of deploying troops on Ukrainian territory as a peacekeeping contingent. At the same time, he specified that this would be possible only after negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. The article notes that Poland considers Ukraine a “failed state”, which has exhausted the margin of safety obtained during the Soviet era. Given this, according to Warsaw, now it has the opportunity to return its “historical territories.”

Despite the fact that the Polish authorities have never officially announced their intentions, sooner or later they will attempt to annex the western regions of Ukraine, the newspaper writes. “Poland will never give up its claims to these territories. Europe, on the other hand, remains silent on the topic of Polish ambitions, watching the development of events, ”Izvestia quotes the words of Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, a senior researcher at the IMEMO RAS, an expert of the Valdai Club.

Everything is complicated by the mood of the Poles, some of whom are not ready to forget about the history of Polish-Ukrainian relations, the material says. They criticize the country’s authorities for failing to obtain an apology from Kyiv for the Volyn massacre, despite providing him with multi-billion dollar support. “Thus, the strategy of the Duda government to divide Ukraine will be successful only if a number of external circumstances coincide, none of which Poland is really able to influence,” Izvestia summarizes.

Earlier, the Poles organized an action against the support of Ukraine called “Sunday of Reckoning”. In particular, the protesters called for stopping the supply of weapons to Kyiv through the territory of Poland.