Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

In Poland, the border conflict with Belarus is escalating. A law could legalize the use of firearms against migrants. The Council of Europe is warning.

Warsaw – The border between Poland and Belarus, one of the EU’s most heavily secured external borders, is the scene of armed patrols and a sealed-off exclusion zone. Illegal deportations are the order of the day and the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko regularly brings migrants from emerging and developing countries to the border. Unfortunately, dead bodies are repeatedly discovered in the surrounding forests. This has been the case for years. Now the liberal government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk is planning to give the border guards even more power than their predecessors from the anti-liberal PiS: they are to be given the right to shoot migrants if the Polish lower house agrees.

Polish soldiers secure the border with Belarus with razor wire. © Jaap Arriens/AFP

Council of Europe: National security must not become a “free pass” to violate international law

The Tusk government justifies this law on the grounds of “national security” after a 21-year-old border guard was allegedly stabbed to death through the fence by a migrant. The government is therefore seeking to legalize the use of firearms in “border violations,” i.e. illegal border crossings.

Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, expressed his concerns and stressed that national security should not “become a free pass” to ignore existing international law. Before the law was passed in late July, O’Flaherty wrote letters to Tusk, the Senate President and the Interior Ministry. The Senate still has to confirm the law, according to the parliament’s website.

Council of Europe: Poland restricts human rights of migrants in border area

In his letter to Tusk, O’Flaherty sharply criticized the existing border regime: He pointed to more than 7,000 illegal deportations of migrants at the border with Belarus before they could apply for asylum. This represents a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

He also stressed that the exclusion zone at the border represents an unacceptable restriction of the human rights of underserved migrants and a particular restriction of freedom of the press and information. The European Court of Human Rights has already agreed with this assessment in several cases.

Change in Europe: EU enlargement in pictures View photo gallery

Regarding the law, the Commissioner warned that it could encourage border officials to use firearms “disproportionately”. The wording of using firearms against “border violations” was too vague, O’Flaherty criticized.

“Nothing justifies a license to kill” – Poland’s human rights activists criticise draft law

There is also resistance to the law in Poland, especially outside parliament: The Polish human rights commissioner Marcin Wiącek has already expressed “great doubts” about the constitutionality of the law. The protection of human life is the highest duty of the constitutional state, he told the newspaper Gazeta Pravna. Polish human rights lawyer Hanna Machinska told the radio station 1080p FM: “Nothing justifies introducing a license to kill.”

Tusk’s coalition already shows first fault lines

Since the end of 2023, Poland has been governed by a broad coalition of Catholic conservatives to left-wing social democrats, led by Prime Minister Tusk’s liberal-conservative Civic Platform. The government has so far been mainly concerned with to reverse the authoritarian restructuring of the state by the anti-liberal PiSHowever, the first ideological differences are now emerging: the coalition’s promise to liberalise the PiS’s extremely restrictive abortion law failed due to dissidents from the conservative camp. (kb)