WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – A construction freeze for the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 is possible, according to the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. There was a “belated debate among the German elite” about the project, Rau told the radio station “Jedynka” on Thursday. He was referring to the statement by the CDU politician Norbert Röttgen. After the poisoning of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee had spoken out in favor of stopping the construction of the pipeline.

“One has to say with satisfaction that rational, sensible arguments can finally be heard in this discussion. Poland’s attitude was clear from the start of the pipeline construction,” said Rau. It is important that the debate leads to the understanding that Russia is not a credible partner on issues of fundamental European values ​​such as human rights and civil society and therefore cannot be a credible partner for economic projects, Poland’s chief diplomat continued.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is being built across the Baltic Sea and is intended to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany – bypassing transit countries such as Poland and Ukraine. The government in Warsaw has long been against this project. She fears that Russia could thereby increase Europe’s dependence on its gas supplies and put the previous transit countries under pressure. / Dhe / DP / stw