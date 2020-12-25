His fight against communism made Lech Walesa world famous, he is the face of the 1980 strike at the Lenin shipyard in Gdańsk, which initiated the turnaround in Poland. Today Walesa (77), Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Polish President, claims to be broke. “This year none of me will get presents because I am bankrupt,” said Walesa at Christmas to the Polish television station Polsatnews, as the dpa news agency reported on Friday.

In the past he had traveled a lot and made money with lectures, but that was now over, Walesa said with a view to the corona pandemic. “There were times when I had money, then I spent it. Now I stand there with empty pockets. “

The trained electrician was chairman of the Solidarnosc trade union from 1980 to 1990 and, as a workers’ leader, played a key role in overcoming the communist regime in Poland. From 1990 to 1995 he was president of his country.

“Maybe you have a job for me?”

Walesa had already said in June that he was not doing well financially. As the Deutsche Welle (DW) reported online, Walesa said in an interview with the tabloid “Fakt” when asked how he is doing in the pandemic: “I miss my trips because they helped me to finance my daily bread.”

When asked if there was a lack of money, he said: “I had a lot of lucrative contracts, today I have to do without them, so I’m thinking about some kind of work. Maybe you have a job for me? “

When asked what he could imagine, the Nobel Laureate replied: “I’ve had different jobs in my life. I was an electrician, mechanic, unionist and president. So I have a wide range of options ”. This spectrum extends “from the tractor to the Internet”.

According to the report, Walesa said that he usually earns more than one million zloty (around 232,000 euros) a year, for example through lectures – but most of them are likely to be canceled in 2020 due to Corona. “I suffer from a chronic lack of financial resources,” said Poland’s ex-head of state.

Lech Walesa (center) signing the Agreement between Solidarnosc and the government on September 24, 1980. Photo: Imago Images / Forum

As DW further reported, the pension of a president in Poland is 75 percent of the original salary. Walesa or his successor in office Aleksander Kwasniewski (1995-2005) remained net of around 1500 euros. “That’s not enough for my expenses, and certainly not for my wife’s,” said Walesa. So he has to move, even if traveling is exhausting at his age. He has no choice: “I can’t go begging.”

He doesn’t specialize in online conferencing, says Walesa

Before the Corona crisis, Walesa was on the road a lot. He posted photos with stewardesses on social networks and contacted them from all over the world. “I was prepared for numerous meetings, face-to-face encounters.” He specializes in this, not in online conferences.

Ex-President Kwasniewski recalled in an interview with DW that Walesa was already looking for work as soon as he had left office. “He said he had no money to live on. In fact, former presidents didn’t get anything back then, ”said Kwasniewski. Even with today’s low salaries, it is difficult to make ends meet: “Invitations to lectures, conferences and advice options have helped us all a lot. But it’s not just us who are doing worse now. Others are in a difficult position too. So we have to grit our teeth and hope that this pandemic will eventually pass. “

Cooperation with intelligence burdens Walesa’s resume

Walesa’s Vita is impressive, but it was shadowed in 2016. At that time, documents emerged that apparently prove that Walesa was an intelligence agent. According to Lukasz Kaminski, head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), a secret service obligation signed by Walesa had been found in the private archives of the former Interior Minister General Czeslaw Kiszczak. The archivist of the authority, which is responsible for coming to terms with the communist past with public prosecutorial powers, has confirmed that the document is authentic.

Walesa himself contradicted the speculation that had been circulating for years that he had been an agent of the security apparatus under the cover name “Bolek”. It is a fake. On January 31, 2017, a graphological report by the IPN was published. It said that Bolek was actually Walesa. Historians believe, however, that Walesa had consented to the cooperation under duress in order to avoid arrest and further reprisals.