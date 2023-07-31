BIALA, Poland — Determined to resist a European Union plan to share the burden of migrants and asylum seekers across the continent, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says his country wants to ensure that “Poles can walk the streets safely”, so you will not receive foreigners you do not want.

At the same time, in central Poland, a village with just 200 inhabitants is preparing for the arrival of 6,000 workers from Asia in a newly built housing complex. An oil company controlled by Morawiecki’s right-wing government needs the workers.

The company, PKN Orlen, requires workers to build a petrochemical plant. About 100 have already arrived, with the rest to follow soon.

“Some say this is too much and are worried,” said Krzysztof Szczawinski.the elected leader of Biala and one of five farmers who agreed to lease their land for the new housing complex and storage of construction materials.

However, with the workers expected to leave when their jobs are done, “there is no real negative sentiment,” he added, even though the majority of voters in Biala support the ruling conservative Law and Justice party. That populist political force came to power in 2015 by taking a tough stance against foreign migrants looking for work.

The gap between the government’s tirades against unwanted migrants and its open-arms approach to foreign workers reflects a yawning chasm.or that separates the imperatives of politics and economics in Poland and many other European countries.

Rejecting efforts by the European Union to get member states to welcome some of the migrants arriving in Greece and Italy by sea from North Africa, Morawiecki has denounced what he called a “decree aimed at changing Europe culturally.” However, for Orlen’s expansion, cultural differences have had to be accepted.

The foreign workers’ complex in Biala was built with 2,500 modules that look like shipping containers with windows. It has four separate kitchens to cater to the decidedly non-Polish dietary needs of the workers—Filipinos who share the Catholic faith of most Poles but not their taste for cabbage and potatoes, Hindus from India, and a large contingent of Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkmenistan who do not eat pork, a Polish staple.

Although neither the ruling Law and Justice party nor the main opposition force, Plataforma Cívica, want to be seen as soft on immigration, both want the economy to continue growing. Poland has the largest economy in Eastern and Central Europe (except for Russia)but one of the fastest decreasing populations among the 27 members of the European Union.

The war in the Ukraine sent more than a million refugees to Poland. But that has ended up exacerbating the labor shortage as many Ukrainian men who worked on Polish construction sites and in factories have returned to their country to fight.

ANDREW HIGGINS

THE NEW YORK TIMES