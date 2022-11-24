Analyst Yushkov questioned the $30 oil price ceiling set by Poland

The introduction of a low price ceiling for Russian oil will not affect Poland in any way, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, believes. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he explained why Warsaw calls for a limit of $30.

Here, Poland’s hands can be untied, because it does not buy Russian oil by sea Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

“The price ceiling applies only to oil transported by sea, and the pan-European embargo on Russian oil will be in effect from December 5 only for sea transport, the embargo does not apply to oil pipelines. Poland does not care how much Russian oil will cost, plus it has the opportunity to continue buying Russian oil,” he said.

Why are other countries against?

Other countries cannot take such a position even though they will not be able to buy Russian raw materials due to restrictive measures, the analyst noted.

“Some companies from these countries are involved in the transportation of Russian oil. If the ceiling is high, say $70, and the commercial terms are such that Russia falls within that ceiling, then European companies can provide insurance and transportation services. This is important for many states,” Igor Yushkov explained.

Why do you need a high ceiling?

The situation on the global energy market as a whole depends on what the ceiling for the sale of Russian oil to third countries will be, the specialist says.

The higher the ceiling, the more likely it is that the real market price will meet this ceiling. Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

“Accordingly, Russia will not reduce exports. That is, we do not agree with the ceiling, but it’s just how market conditions develop. If we do not reduce exports, there will be no deficit in the world market, and any other oil will not rise in price either,” he concluded.

Earlier, Politico reported that most EU countries support the proposal to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices in the range of $65-70 per barrel. However, Poland and the Baltic states are proposing a cap of $30. To agree on a decision, the support of all the countries of the association is necessary, but Warsaw voted against the opinion of the majority.

The oil price ceiling became part of the West’s restrictive measures against Russia in response to the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. His goal is to cut Moscow’s windfall profits in order to deprive it of its ability to finance hostilities.