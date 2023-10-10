Shortly before the Polish parliamentary election, two high-ranking military officials tendered their resignations. The opposition accuses the PiS of politicizing the army. The resignations are a serious blow to the government camp.

No longer in office: operational commander Tomasz Piotrowski and chief of general staff Rajmund Andrzejczak Image: EPA

FFive days before Poland’s parliamentary election, two of the country’s three top military officials resigned. Chief of General Staff Rajmund Andrzejczak and Tomasz Piotrowski, who is responsible for foreign missions among other things, had corresponding reports confirmed on Tuesday, but without publicly giving reasons.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

The media and retired military officials saw a tussle over authority and the politicization of the army by the ruling PiS party as the background. Apparently the generals had already submitted their resignation requests to President Andrzej Duda on Monday. The resignations represent a serious blow to the government camp, which initially remained silent.