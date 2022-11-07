The Polish authorities intend to update the law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine, planning to cancel the payment of social benefits to those who leave the republic. This was announced on Monday, November 7, by the Minister of the Interior of Poland, Pavel Shefernaker. on the radio station RMF.

According to Shefernaker, recently in Poland there has been a problem with the payment of material assistance to refugees, due to the fact that Ukrainians often move to and from their homeland.

In this regard, a provision will be introduced into the law that will allow each time someone crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border to freeze material assistance that is paid in Poland.

“We want benefits to be given to people who actually live, work and function in our society. If such a person leaves our country and returns after some time, then according to the new rules it will be clarified whether he really stays in Poland for a longer time, or whether at the moment the center of his life is really in Ukraine,” the minister said.

He also said that the Polish authorities are preparing to introduce fees for accommodation in various centers, hostels, boarding houses, etc. from January 2023.

“If the refugee does not start work in three months, he will have to cover 100% of the funds spent on his maintenance,” Schefernaker said.

Earlier, on November 3, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pavel Yablonsky said that Warsaw expects a new wave of Ukrainian refugees with the onset of winter.

Before that, on October 26, the Washington Post newspaper reported that the attitude towards refugees from Ukraine is deteriorating in Europe, up to hostility and hostility in a number of countries. The newspaper cited the opinion of a real estate agent from the Czech Republic, Petra Vybiralova, who claims that at first the Europeans were ready to accept Ukrainians, but soon their attitude changed.

The day before, it became known that Poland was going to tighten the law on the stay of refugees from Ukraine on its territory, forcing them to cover part of their expenses on their own. According to the publication, special PESEL identification numbers assigned to refugees will have limited access to social benefits.

At the same time, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper wrote that Poland was no longer able to support refugees from Ukraine. The country has already spent 5.5 billion złoty (more than 68.3 billion rubles) on aid.