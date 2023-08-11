The Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blazczak, reported in an interview with local radio that Warsaw will mobilize military assets to the east of its territory to reinforce the border patrol given the increase in the irregular migratory flow from Belarusian territory, coupled with the presence of members of the Russian paramilitary group in Minsk. The alarms in Poland went off after the mercenaries went to Belarus after the failed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We brought the Army closer to the border with Belarus to scare away the aggressor so that he does not dare to attack us,” said the Polish minister, who in turn explained that, of the 10,000 assets mobilized, only 4,000 would function in support activities for control border while the remaining soldiers would remain as “reserves” in case they were needed.

Polish defenses have remained vigilant in recent months after the arrival of soldiers from the Wagner group in Belarusian territory last July, after a failed rebellion against the Russian government sparked by friction between Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenaries, and Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the Polish government has repeatedly accused the Lukashenko administration of using migrants arriving in Belarusian territory as a “political weapon” to exert pressure on the countries of the eastern bloc of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). ). A move that has been described as “an act of hybrid warfare” by members of the military alliance.

FILE – Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak speaks during a ceremony after receiving his first shipment of US-made HIMARS rocket launchers, at an airbase in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 15, 2023. ©AP/Czarek Sokolowski

NATO remains “vigilant” in the face of the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, NATO has intensified the presence of assets in member countries that are close to the borders with Moscow, for this reason, a spokesman for the alliance stated that, in the face of any eventuality, the military bloc reaffirms their commitment to defend “every inch of Allied territory”.

“NATO has significantly increased its defensive presence in the eastern part of the alliance in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, and we continue to do what is necessary to deter any threat and protect every inch of allied territory,” said Oana Lungescu, a spokeswoman for NATO. NATO, on August 7 during a press conference.

Lungescu also addressed Poland’s concerns about the hostility of the mercenaries that Minsk hosts on its territory, remarking that although, for the moment, they “do not see any direct or imminent military threat” in the presence of the Wagner group inside Belarus, NATO remains “vigilant” for any change of course.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also caused tensions outside its borders, with the allies of each exerting different pressures that combine certain “war games” that, although they do not cause a direct confrontation outside Ukrainian territory, could cause concern. on the world stage.

With Reuters and AP