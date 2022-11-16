The Government of Poland is going to communicate this Wednesday to its NATO partners that the missile that hit its territory on Tuesday and caused two deaths was shot by the Ukrainian Armya European diplomatic source told EFE.

According to the source, who requested anonymity, Warsaw will not finally invoke its Alliance partners Article IV of the North Atlantic Treaty which provides for consultations between allies when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties” is threatened.

The Polish Executive would have already contacted its NATO allies to confirm this information, according to which it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that deviated from its trajectory.

Already in an appearance before the press last morning, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, declared that what happened “is unlikely to happen again” and that it is not the beginning of an organized or intentional attack.

Some forces of the Polish Army and other security forces in the country have been placed on a state of maximum alert and in a message on Wednesday, the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, reported that “air defense systems and selected military units Both the ground forces and the navy are on high alert.”

“The Polish army is monitoring the situation. We are in constant contact with our allies”concludes the minister’s statement.

After registering an explosion produced by a missile in the Polish town of Przewodów (east), a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine, which caused the death of two people, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, appeared before the press last night to ask for calm to his compatriots and warned against the proliferation of false news, provocations and disinformation “that only benefit Russia”.

