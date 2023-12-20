The Polish Government approved a bill that will transform the public media and renew its management leadership, whom he accuses of being politicized and having carried out propaganda for years.

The profound changes, already announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his election campaign, seek to “rapidly heal” state media and liquidate public television (TVP), which has not been allocated funds in next year's general budgets.

As protest Due to this measure, a group of deputies from the previous Government spent the night at the headquarters of TVP in Warsaw and from today the broadcasts of that channel show black crepes and posters with anti-government messages are inserted in all the programs.

During the last two legislatures, in which Tusk was in opposition, state television news programs repeatedly attacked him and described him as “german agent“, they accused him of “traitor to Poland“and they called him”slave of the Kremlin.”

In a statement, the Polish Ministry of Culture reported the dismissal of dozens of TVP employees with immediate effect.

Besides, The Polish Audit Office announced today the opening of proceedings against the directors of TVP for mismanagement, actions to the detriment of its assets and the unjustified exposure of this organization to financial losses, as well as abuse of power.

In a post-election analysis after the electoral victory of the Tusk coalition over the previous Government, the Office for Democracy of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (ODIHR) certified that the TVP “benefited the ruling party and presented its policies as positive, while exhibiting open hostility towards the opposition“.

According to Reporters Without Borders, The information landscape in Poland has deteriorated repeatedly since the previous government came to power in 2015, period in which the country fell from 18th to 57th place in the world ranking of press freedom.

Similar changes are expected to take place in other state-owned companies, such as National Radio and the national news agency PAP, in the coming days.

