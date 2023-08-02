Poland will increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus due to the alleged violation of airspace. This was announced on August 1 by the Ministry of Defense of Poland at its official site.

“Mariusz Blaszczak, Minister of National Defense, <…>, ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border and the allocation of additional forces and equipment, including combat helicopters,” the ministry said.

It is noted that the border crossing took place in the Bialowieza region at a low altitude. This fact complicates the detection of helicopters by radar systems.

“Therefore, in the morning message, the operational command of the military branches reported that the Polish radar systems did not record violations of Polish airspace,” the agency added.

At the same time, it is specified that Belarus warned about holding exercises near the border. In addition, the charge d’affaires of Belarus was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to clarify the circumstances.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Polish Foreign Ministry announced an alleged violation of the country’s air borders by two Belarusian helicopters. In a statement posted on Twitter, it is said that the ministry voiced a strong protest to the diplomat and called on the Belarusian side to immediately and in detail explain what happened. It also notes that “Poland expects Belarus to refrain from such activities.”

Also on August 1, it was reported about helicopters seen on the Polish-Belarusian border. Polish Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryshevsky told Zet that the Belarusian military had warned the Polish border service about patrol flights along the border.

Before that, on July 2, it was reported that Poland would strengthen the border with Belarus with a group of 500 police officers. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Mariusz Kaminski, indicated that at present the border is guarded by 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers.

Later, on July 7, it became known that the Polish Armed Forces would deploy 1,000 troops and 200 pieces of equipment to the border with Belarus. It was noted that the purpose of this operation was to demonstrate the will and ability to immediately respond to attempts to destabilize the situation on the eastern border of the country.