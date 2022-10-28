Polish Foreign Ministry intends to demand compensation from Russia for losses incurred during the war

Poland intends to calculate and demand compensation from Russia for damages and military losses incurred from the actions of the USSR during the Second World War. About such plans declared Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The calculation of the military losses incurred due to the USSR will be prepared on the basis of studies similar to those that led to the compilation of a report on the damage caused to Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during the Second World War of 1939-1945,” the statement reads. agency message.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland prepared a list of claims against Germany for damages from World War II, which Warsaw plans to compensate through new German reparations in the amount of 6 trillion 220 billion 609 million zloty (approximately 1.3 trillion dollars), compensation for victims of German aggression and members of their families, return of stolen cultural property.