Poland this year will begin the creation of an electronic barrier on the border with Russia

Poland plans to strengthen the border with Russia with electronic systems, the barrier will begin to be created this year. This was announced by the press secretary of the chief commandant of the Border Guard of the Republic Anna Mikhalskaya, her words leads Polish agency PAP.

“It is planned to expand the perimeter protection of the border both on the border with the Kaliningrad region and near the border river Bug,” she said, indicating that construction work will begin this year.

In February, it became known that the plans of the Polish Border Guard include a provision for the construction of a wall on the border with Russia in the Kaliningrad region. It was noted that a similar clause is spelled out in the regulation of the Border Guard on strengthening the country’s security.