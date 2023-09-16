The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a ban on the entry of cars registered in Russia

Poland will ban entry into the country of passenger cars registered in Russia from September 17. This was announced by the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminski, reports RIA News.

“In connection with the publication on September 8 of the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the ban on the entry into the EU of cars registered in Russia, this ban at the Polish border will be in force from tomorrow and will come into force today at midnight,” the minister said.

On September 10, the European Union announced a ban on the entry of Russians with personal smartphones and cars. Later, the European Commission revised this decision, softening the measures applied. Estonia has banned the entry of cars from the Russian Federation, and Russian tourists have also been urged to refrain from traveling by car to Lithuania and Latvia.