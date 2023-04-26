Poland submitted a resolution to the EU Council on compensation from Germany for damages in World War II

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for reparations, Arkadiusz Mulyarchik, said that Warsaw had submitted a resolution to the EU Council on personal compensation for families and relatives of victims from Germany for damages in World War II. About it informs PAP agency.

“For the first time in the Council of Europe, there is no open possibility for victims and their families to receive individual compensation from Germany for the losses caused by the Second World War. We are working on a resolution on this issue,” the deputy head said.

Earlier, the Polish authorities turned to the Council of Europe (CE) with a request to help get reparations from Germany for the Second World War. Deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Mulyarchik appealed to the Secretary General and the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe with a request to create a formula for cooperation between Poland and Germany. He stressed that Warsaw does not see Berlin’s desire to engage in dialogue on this issue.

Last year, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczynski, demanded that Germany pay $1.3 trillion in compensation for wartime damage to Poles. The German authorities refuse Poland, explaining that the damage has already been covered.