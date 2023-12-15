Poland will abandon versions of Russia's guilt in the crash of the president's plane in 2010

Warsaw will abandon versions of Russia’s guilt in the crash of the Polish President’s Tu-154 plane in 2010 in Smolensk. This was stated by the new Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland Marcin Kerwiński, reports RIA News.

Prior to this, the commission of former Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz, which re-investigated the circumstances of the plane crash, filed a statement with the prosecutor's office on suspicion of an attempt on the life of the country's former president Lech Kaczynski and the other passengers.

“There are no binding versions here. It's a matter of the government honestly finding out what happened. Minister Jerzy Miller's report explained in detail the causes of that terrible disaster – in an honest, comprehensive and profound way. This is a document that, of course, people like Macherevich have tried to destroy in recent years,” the minister said.

In 2022, Macherevich said that the plane crash was prepared by Russian special services. During the report, Matsyrevich annulled the commission's report dated July 29, 2011 and stated that during the investigation, experts found traces of explosives in the wreckage of the plane.