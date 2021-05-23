Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Marcin Chorala expressed concern that the implementation of the project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would lead to the transformation of Germany into a “mini-Russia”. He stated this on Saturday, May 22, on the air of TVP Info.

He commented on the information about the lifting of sanctions on the pipeline construction operator, Nord Stream 2, expressing confidence that the US authorities have not changed their position on the project.

At the same time, Chorala stressed that if Washington decided to come to an agreement with Berlin behind Warsaw’s back, it would be “very bad news.”

He noted that formally the sanctions will change, but in fact they will remain the same.

“The construction of the pipeline continues to pose a threat to American interests. In this regard, nothing has changed. There will be sanctions, but perhaps in a different form, “the Polish minister is quoted as saying.InoTV“.

Horala also believes that thanks to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Germany is striving to become a “mini-Russia” and a “Russian energy hub”.

The deputy minister also confirmed the position of the Polish government, according to which Warsaw opposes the construction of Nord Stream 2.

On the eve of May 22, Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa said that the sanctions imposed by the United States against the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 serve as a kind of compensation for the loss in the fight against German companies in this matter. According to him, the American side was afraid of the further escalation of the conflict with Germany.

The United States on May 21 imposed sanctions on Russian companies and ships associated with the Nord Stream 2 project. In total, 13 vessels of Russia, as well as the companies “Marine Rescue Service”, “Mortransservice”, the Samara Heat and Power Property Fund and “Koksokhimtrans”, fell under the restriction.

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of work at the facility, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the SP-2 construction site in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.