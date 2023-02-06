The representative of Poland was outraged by the slow work of the EU on a new package of sanctions against Russia

Warsaw is outraged by the too slow work of the European Union (EU) on the development of the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, said Poland’s permanent representative to the EU Andrzej Sadosz. He is quoted RIA News.

“We do not understand why the EU did not present the draft within a month. These sanctions were also announced during the meeting of the Board of Commissioners with the Ukrainian government and during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv,” he said, pointing out that Poland, together with Lithuania and Estonia, “put forward specific proposals” to increase sanctions pressure.

“Last week there were several meetings of permanent representatives that were canceled at the last minute. We are losing very valuable time,” the diplomat added.

Earlier, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, which the European Union is preparing, implies restrictions of 10 billion euros. According to her, the tenth package of sanctions, in particular, includes new restrictions on the supply to Russia of technologies that Moscow can use for military purposes.