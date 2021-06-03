The Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board has banned the construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, through which gas was supposed to go from the Norwegian fields to Poland. This is stated in the message on website Danish transport system operator Energinet. The company is a partner of the Polish operator Gas System.

An environmental permit for work in Danish waters was obtained on July 12, 2019, but on May 31, 2021, the Board of Appeals revoked it. The reason for this decision was the insufficient study of the issue of protecting the rights of wildlife during construction.

The pipe-laying is already underway, but now it will have to be suspended indefinitely. With the help of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, Poland planned to abandon the gas supply contract with Russia, replacing it with fuel from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Energinet Deputy Director Marian Krag indicated that the permit was issued with the proviso of the need for environmental measures. However, the Appeals Board has now decided that all of these measures must be taken before construction begins.

Earlier Gaz System reported that the construction of the Baltic Pipe offshore section will begin this summer. Three ships had to lay 274 kilometers of pipes. A year ago, research vessels were checking the presence of ammunition at the site of future work, as well as the possibility of other environmental problems.