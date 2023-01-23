Myśl Polska: Western promises to help restore Ukraine will bring disappointment

Promises by Western countries to help rebuild Ukraine after the conflict may bring more disappointment than good. About it warned Myśl Polska columnist Prof. Stanisław Belen.

He noted that the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict. At the same time, according to the journalist, the national identification of Ukrainians will be based on “the policy of resentment, revenge and revenge.” Because of this, the country will become a hotbed of conflict, which “neither the Ukrainians nor their patrons” will be able to solve, Belen said.

The observer also added that the leadership of Ukraine is used to implement foreign interests. He also pointed to existing fears that Ukraine’s dependence on the scale of the involvement of the United States, NATO and the European Union will doom the country to “long years of subjugation.” As for Poland, it, according to the author of the article, doomed itself to the absence of profitable ties with Russia.

Earlier, columnist for Myśl Polska Sylvia Gorlicka said that the Polish authorities are trying to draw the country into a military conflict with Russia. According to her, today Poland is not an independent state and is a training ground for the West and a potential battlefield in order to push Russia to the east as much as possible.