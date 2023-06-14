Myśl Polska considered the participation of the Poles in the attack near Belgorod a violation of international law

Poland is on the brink of war with Russia, and the participation of mercenaries from the Polish Volunteer Corps (PDK) in the attack near Belgorod is a violation of international law. About this in an article on the Myśl Polska website warned columnist Konrad Renkas.

“The participation of an armed gang of Polish mercenaries in an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation is a serious violation of international law, giving the Russian authorities the right to demand explanations from the Polish side,” the author of the publication considered.

Renkas pointed out that Warsaw had previously disowned the activities of the PKK and stated that these mercenaries had no connection with the Polish armed forces or organizations. Commenting on these statements, the observer emphasized that Russia and Poland are on the brink of war, and it is time for Warsaw to stop lying to its citizens and the world.

In addition, the author added that, according to Polish law, PKK mercenaries must have permits issued by the Polish Ministry of Defense. However, if the department de facto legitimized this organization, then the country will turn out to be a belligerent with all the ensuing consequences, Renkas reasoned.

“It is clear without words that the Polish side is playing with fire, since such actions fall under the international definition of aggression,” he also said. According to the author, in this way we are talking about an anti-Russian, anti-Belarusian and at the same time anti-Polish action on the part of Warsaw, since in the event of a full-scale war, Polish citizens will be the first to suffer.

On May 22, it became known about the penetration of saboteurs into the Belgorod region. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on blocking and defeating members of the sabotage group.

A resident of the Belgorod region, who suffered during the sabotage, said that Poles were among the attackers. Subsequently, the “Polish Volunteer Corps” confirmed participation in the attack.