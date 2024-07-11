Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

To compensate for the lack of soldiers, Ukraine could resort to volunteers. A separate brigade is to be set up in Poland. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Washington, DC – In Ukraine War Kiev is lacking soldiers. Most recently, the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky even started recruiting prisoners for the defensive fight against Russia, reported ZDF today. But now the country could receive further support – from its neighbour Poland.

Up to a million Ukrainians are said to be there, thousands of whom are said to be ready to join a volunteer brigade, reported Ukrainian Pravda“In our security agreement, we have stipulated the formation and training of the ‘Ukrainian Legion’ on the territory of Poland – a new voluntary military unit,” said Zelensky at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday (July 8).

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Ukraine war. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

Poland emphasizes need for training for Volunteers in the Ukraine War

“Several thousand of them have already registered for this call-up,” quoted Ukrainian Pravda Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. According to him, the willingness among Ukrainians in Poland to fight for their country is astonishingly high.

Poland will soon begin training Ukrainian volunteers for the war against Russia. (Symbolic image) © uncredited/dpa

What prevents many is a lack of military training. “But they say: We don’t want to be sent into combat without being properly trained and equipped,” says Sikorski.

Poland wants to train volunteers for the Ukraine war – other countries should follow suit

The level of pressure on Ukraine is particularly evident in the fact that there is little time left for training soldiers. Even for a Ukrainian soldier, the full Training, for example, as a gun commander on the self-propelled howitzer in Germany about five months, reported the SWRHowever, due to time pressure, the government in Kiev only allocates 42 days to each soldier.

Poland has already announced that it will train volunteers for service in the Ukraine war, which Selenskyj announced at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Tusk. The Foreign Minister called for other NATO-States to follow suit. If all EUIf other EU countries were willing to train Ukrainians living in their country, Ukraine could also expect more support, said Sikorski.

Interactive cards on the situation at the front

The front line shows in which areas Russian troops were able to advance in the Ukraine war and where Ukraine was able to push back Russia’s attacks. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (Editorial with news agency material)