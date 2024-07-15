NATO Secretary General Rejects Poland’s Idea to Shoot Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected the idea of ​​Poland, which had earlier proposed shooting down missiles of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) over the territory of Ukraine. According to him, the alliance’s policy on this issue will remain the same.

NATO policy remains unchanged – we will not participate in this conflict. We will support Ukraine in shooting down Russian aircraft, but NATO will not be directly involved. Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

Poland says it is considering an initiative to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland was considering an initiative that would allow it to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace. According to him, the country wanted to “study the idea,” after which it is possible that Warsaw would be ready to shoot down missiles over the republic.

The country’s leadership wanted to raise this issue at the NATO summit in Washington.

Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

At the same time, a few days before Sikorski’s statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of the country Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh statedthat Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine without the alliance’s consent.

He also pointed out that there is no corresponding consensus in NATO. In addition, Kosiniak-Kamysh recalled the position of the White House, which has repeatedly stated that it does not want an escalation of the conflict. The coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, noted that Washington is skeptical about the idea of ​​shooting down missiles flying over western Ukraine from Polish territory.

It is known that the possibility of hitting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory by Polish air defense systems is stipulated in the security agreement concluded between Kiev and Warsaw.

The US has revealed the future of Poland’s air defense if it starts helping Ukraine

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that Russia would easily destroy Polish air defense if it began shooting down Russian missiles.

Related materials:

“In order to cover Lvov and the approaches to it, you have to bring your air defense systems right up to the border. The Russians will say ‘thank you’ and blow it up, so that would be extreme stupidity on the part of Poland,” the military analyst reasoned.

He noted that Warsaw’s air defense forces are not that large, which is why they will not be able to provide adequate support to the Ukrainian army.