The Ukraine war also dominates the election campaign in Poland. PiS is now making pithy promises – and criticism of Germany.

Warsaw – The election campaign for the Polish parliamentary elections in autumn has begun. In view of the Ukraine war, military decisions are a central point of the party promises.

Poland should become the strongest army in Europe within the next two years, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak from the ruling PiS party promised at an election rally in Wolomin, around 20 kilometers north-east of Warsaw. The news agency reported DAP. Blaszczak, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, set the re-election of the national-conservative government in the fall as a prerequisite.

Poland wants to build “the strongest land army in Europe”: PiS makes campaign promises

The national conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) has led the government for the past eight years. “If the voters, if the people give us another term, then in two years we can meet again here in Wolomin and then I can show you that the Polish army will be the strongest land army in Europe,” he said DAP the promise of Blaszczak.

The chairman of the PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, had previously criticized Germany’s “dominance” in Europe. DAP According to the PiS leader, the strength of Europe lies in the strength of its sovereign states. That is why he condemned “the situation of dominance, a situation in which one of the European states, today the largest after Russia, is carrying out plans with peaceful methods that it once wanted to carry out with military methods”.

Election campaign: Opposition criticizes Polish government

The opposition has set itself the goal of replacing the head of government in the parliamentary elections in the autumn. It was a “decision about democracy and authoritarianism,” said opposition MP Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, according to a report by the FAZ. The Civic Platform (PO) is currently the largest opposition party in the Sejm.

The PiS-led government in Poland is one of Ukraine’s most determined political and military supporters in the Ukraine war. In addition to deliveries of tanks, combat aircraft and large quantities of other armaments, Poland also heavily upgraded its own army. (dpa/hk)