Przydacz announced Poland’s plans to receive reparations from the FRG and go over to Russia with this issue

Poland declared its desire to receive reparations from Germany, and after that it could go over to Russia with this issue. This intention was announced by the head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the Polish President Marcin Przydacz.

We believe that we can start a dialogue with Berlin, but with [президентом РФ Владимиром] Putin is a different civilization Marcin Przydacz Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the Polish President

According to Przydacz, once success has been achieved with Germany, the next step could be to start a similar discussion with Russia.

In Germany the issue is closed

According to political analyst Alexander Asafov, Germany has long closed the issue of paying reparations. The expert also stressed that the international community considers all debts to be paid, so it is extremely unlikely to receive additional compensation.

Of course, Poland has some personal expectations of its own, but it is unlikely that there will be grateful listeners of its claims in Germany. Alexander Asafovpolitical analyst

What do they think in Russia?

Poland’s desire to receive reparations from Russia was also commented on by Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. He recalled that during the liberation of Poland, 600 thousand Soviet citizens died, and the USSR invested huge amounts of money in the restoration of the country.

According to Chepa, such statements are made by “scumbags who distort history” and illiterate people.

“Or this is cheap populism. In order to earn some points for himself, ”he summed up.

Give me money

The issue of demanding new payments from Germany was raised in Poland several years ago. A special parliamentary commission was created to calculate the amount. In turn, Berlin has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to make any new payments, as it believes that it has already paid large reparations.

In September, the Polish authorities officially demanded war reparations from Germany for the destruction and casualties suffered during the Second World War.

As the head of the ruling party of the republic “Law and Justice” Yaroslav Kaczynski noted, the total damage to the Polish side from the actions of Germany during the war years was estimated at about 6.2 trillion zlotys, or 1.32 trillion US dollars.

At the same time, the politician stressed that in reality the losses suffered by the country could be estimated much higher. As follows from the report submitted by him, the commission estimated the material losses of Poland at 797 billion zlotys, bank losses at 89.3 billion zlotys, and damage to cultural property at 19.3 billion.