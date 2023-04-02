The head of the National Security Bureau of Poland: Warsaw is ready to actively participate in NATO plans

Warsaw is ready to participate more actively in NATO’s plans for nuclear deterrence against the backdrop of Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. This statement was made by the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Severa, in an interview with the DPA, he is quoted by TASS.

Severa noted that Poland was potentially ready to expand its participation and cooperation in the framework of the Alliance’s plans for nuclear deterrence.

Earlier, the chairman of the permanent commission of the Council of Belarus on International Affairs and National Security, Sergei Rachkov, indicated that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons would become a deterrent against possible encroachments on the territorial integrity of the republic.

On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic. The politician indicated that the construction of the storage facility for it would be completed by June 1. He also stressed that the ammunition would be deployed without violating obligations under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-III).