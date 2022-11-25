The World Cup party continues and the Polish team prepares to clash against a tough Saudi Arabia in what would be the third game corresponding to the group Cof the World Cup Qatar 2022.
Both teams have already played their first game and each one had a different and somewhat surreal reality, due to the rivals they faced and the result they came up with. The team led by Robert Lewandowski, top scorer in LaLiga, could not surpass Mexico on the scoreboard, even having a penalty in their favour, saved by Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa. But, on the part of the Arab team, the situation was completely different and that is that they got a historic feat snatching an important undefeated from the Argentine team.
Poland has a need and it is that they necessarily need to win in order to stay alive in the competition and not leave their lives in the hands of others.
Poland national team
Q: Szczęsny – The experienced goalkeeper will surely repeat in the Poland line-up. He is the card that is most certain to be a starter after Lewandowski.
DFI: Bartosz Bereszyński – To cover the progressions of the Saudi team, Poland needs the fastest ones who can chart a path in the ‘defence-attack’ transitions. Bereszynski will surely start.
CBD: Glik – Another of the team’s veterans, Glik. He will very surely be the owner.
DFC: Kiwior – The young Polish defender showed himself well in the first game played against Mexico. Surely the coach will take him into account to start again.
DFD: Cash – The Aston Villa player is one of those who can have the best game on the defensive line. We will certainly see him starting.
CDM: Krychowiak – Another of the veterans but now the axis of the midfield. To stop the progression of the Arabs who play quite quickly, the containment will surely have participation from the beginning.
MC: Zielinski – The Napoli player is one of the most interesting that this squad has. A very valid option to contribute to the team collective.
MC: Szymanski – Another youngster with offensive characteristics in midfield. He is part of the basic group of the team and will most likely start.
IM: Zalewski- A very interesting attacker on the left that Poland has that they have not yet been able to hook, but they have confidence in the coach.
DC: Robert Lewandowski – The Barça goalscorer has not yet been able to score a goal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but he will surely start early in the game against Saudi Arabia.
MD: Kaminski – Another young winger, with good projection when attacking. Imbalance is the adjective that can be used with it.
Saudi Arabia national team
Q: Al Owais – The Saudi goalkeeper managed to neutralize several Argentine shots and remained an important part of his team. He will be the starter if everything stays in order.
RD: Abdulhamid – The young right-back pleasantly surprised on the right wing due to his ability to attack but also defensively.
CB: Al Tambakti – Another youngster in the defensive line who will score his second World Cup cap if all goes well.
CB: Al Bulaihi – The veteran defender who went to rebuke Messi, this is how the Saudi defender is remembered.
LI: Al-Shahrani – To cover the Polish projections, Al Shahrani is another of those who have the confidence of the coach.
MC: Al Faraj – For the midfielder, it is expected that there will not be many modifications. Al Faraj, he’ll be one of those likely to start.
MC: Al Malki- The Saudi league midfielder is another of those who gave a good game against Argentina. He will surely have action again.
MC: Kanno- The Al-Hilal player from the Saudi league is another likely starter against Poland.
IS: Al Dawsari – The experienced left midfielder Al Dawsari showed that he has the ability to hurt with his game behind defenders.
ED: Al Buraikan – Wing on the right, the Al-Fateh SC player, will surely return and have action against Poland.
DC: Al-Shehri – The one who opened the can against Argentina. In his team they have a lot of faith in Al Shehri’s scoring ability.
What the Poland lineup will look like (3-4-1-2)
The alignment is not completely static but rather dynamic. The forwards moving and the second forward returning to the middle to help with the withdrawal.
Goalie: Szczesny
defenses: Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior
midfielders: Bereszynski, Zalewski, Krychowiak, Szymanski, Zielinski
strikers: Lewandowski, Swiderski
What the lineup of Saudi Arabia will look like (4-3-3)
The Saudis play good football, very fast and vertical. They will take advantage of the fastest pieces to get the most damage possible.
Goalie: Al Owais
defenses: Al Shahrani, Al Bulaihi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid
midfielders: Al Malki, Kanno, Al Faraj
strikers: Al Buraikan, Al Shehri, Al Dawsari
