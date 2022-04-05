The most recent of these positions was the talk of the de facto ruler in Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, about his country’s readiness to host American nuclear weapons to deter Russia, while the latter warned of the consequences of the matter if it happened.

Since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24, Poland’s position has been among the toughest in Europe towards Moscow, and has been eager to impose more sanctions on it.

For example, it suggested placing its MiG-29 aircraft at the disposal of US military bases in Germany to transport them to Kiev, which was rejected by NATO, especially Berlin.

Warsaw accused Berlin of adopting a “loopy” policy towards the war in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawski said that major countries such as Germany were the ones who delayed taking measures against Russia for fear of its interests.

unrealistic thoughts

Observers believe that these Polish proposals, which are pushing for European and Atlantic escalation against Russia, remain for the most part mere ideas and projects that are unrealistic and unrealizable, and cannot be adopted.

Muhannad Al-Azzawi, head of the Saqr Center for Studies, told Sky News Arabia: “Polish requests, especially those related to hosting US nuclear weapons, are wishes and not realistic requests.”

Al-Azzawi believed that the Polish positions “may fall within the attempts to distribute European and Atlantic roles in order to strike a balance and score points against Russia, meaning that Poland in the Atlantic bloc would play a role similar to the role of Belarus in the Russian bloc, during this conflict, as Minsk stated before announcing this Polish position, It does not mind hosting Russian nuclear weapons on its soil.”

He added, “Such Polish proposals, despite their unrealism and lack of practical chances, nevertheless contribute to the tension and inflame the situation further, especially in the regions of Eastern Europe, which is now on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis and even before it, traditionally a contact area between Russia and NATO.”

For his part, Tariq Sarmi, a writer and political researcher, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “It is absolutely clear that Warsaw is governed by a contract and the obsessions of the Soviet era in its dealing with the Ukrainian crisis, on the basis of the Arab proverb that says: “I ate the day the white bull was eaten.” That is why Poland is afraid that it will be next after Ukraine.”

Intimidation and individual position

Sarmemy added: “Although there is an exaggeration and exaggeration of its concerns (Poland) in this context, but it seeks to drop its fears and concerns on the European Union as a whole, and push it to adopt its approaches to the Ukrainian crisis, and this of course is almost impossible because Warsaw is not one of the influential and pivotal capitals in the system. European”.

He said: “The Polish Prime Minister’s blaming Germany and other major European countries, as he described it, for not tightening Western sanctions on Russia, reveals the fact that the escalatory Polish position with Russia does not reflect the general position of the European Union, whose central capitals such as Paris, Berlin and Rome remain keen to keep The line of diplomacy and dialogue is open and hot with Moscow, and not to go far in the policy of cornering the Russian bear.”

Poland, Sarmey added: “As a result of its bitter past during its rotation within the Soviet orbit, it has always had a suspicious attitude towards Moscow and Russia’s view of the regions of Eastern Europe, as it is a Russian vital area, and it is generally a view that does not lack geopolitical, cultural, ethnic and economic data to make it relevant.”

On the other hand, Russia sees, as the speaker explains, “that Poland, the Baltic states and other republics that were within the former Soviet space, after joining NATO, have turned into what looks like a dagger in the side of present-day Russia.”

And he added, “Germany in particular, along with France and Italy, are countries that have a broad network of common interests with Russia, and they depend extensively on their energy supplies, especially gas from Moscow, and therefore they are governed by a set of pragmatic considerations that prevent them from overly antagonizing and besieging Moscow.”

And the writer and political researcher believes that the large European countries “will be affected more by this and more than what they are suffering now from rises in energy and food prices and their scarcity in the markets due to the sanctions imposed on Russia. With Russia in its light.