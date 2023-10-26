Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a Polish bishop whose diocese was rocked by reports of a gay orgy organized by a priest of his diocese in his apartment, as well as previous incidents of violence involving his clergy. The Vatican has not explained the reason for the resignation of Grzegorz Kaszak as head of the diocese of Sosnowiec, in south-west Poland, we read in the Guardian.

One of the priests was placed under investigation for allegedly organizing an orgy in his apartment in Dąbrowa Górnicza, involving a prostitute. Polish media reported that one of the sex party participants collapsed after overdosing on erectile dysfunction pills. The prosecutor said the priest is suspected of “failure to assist a person whose life is in danger” for allegedly trying to prevent paramedics from entering the apartment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kaszak said he asked the Pope to let him resign in a Sept. 29 letter. He thanked the priests and nuns of his diocese and asked “everyone to forgive my human limitations”.

The diocese, which identified the priest involved in the alleged orgy as Tomasz Z, largely confirmed the media reports, stating that an external investigative commission concluded that the priest committed “a very serious violation of moral norms”, as well as of his obligations as an ecclesiastic.