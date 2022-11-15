Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckihas urgently summoned the Polish National Security Commission after reports emerged in the media that a Russian rocket could have hit the border between Ukraine and Poland.

According to said information, two rockets fell on the city of Przewodów in the province of Lublin (east) and caused the death of two people. The Pentagon says it is investigating reports of Russian missile downings in Poland.

The spokesman of the Government of Poland, Piotr Mullerannounced to the press this afternoon in Warsaw the meeting of the Commission of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs and urged the media not to publish “unconfirmed information”.

“Any information presented to the Commission today will be communicated to the public afterwards to the extent possible,” he added, adding that the decision to call the meeting was taken together with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The meeting was attended, in addition to Morawiecki, by the Minister of the Interior, Mariusz Kaminksi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, the Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, the commander of the operational sectors of the armed forces and the head of the police polish.

Polish radio station ZET reported this afternoon that two Russian missiles hit a barn in Przewodów and caused the death of two civilians.

The police and the Army are already present at the scene, according to the media, which added that the firefighters have confirmed that there have been explosions in that town.

Attacks in Ukraine

Russia launched “a hundred” missiles at Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting various energy infrastructures in different regions, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force said.

“A hundred missiles (…) were launched from the Caspian Sea, the (Russian) Rostov region” and “from the Black Sea”, mainly “against energy infrastructures,” spokesman Yuri Ignat told television ukrainian. The anti-aircraft alarm has been activated throughout the country.

The Ukrainian presidency described on Tuesday as “critical” the situation in which the energy infrastructures in a good part of the country have been left after the massive Russian attacks against these facilities and other civilian targets.

“Russian terrorists have carried out another planned attack on our energy facilities. The situation is critical“, reported the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Especially difficult is the situation in the central and northern parts of the country, Tymoshenko added, calling kyiv “extremely difficult.”

The electricity supply has been cut off in several regions and cities of Ukraine, including Lviv (west) and Kharkiv (northeast), as previously reported by the Ukrinform portal, citing their respective regional authorities.

Two residential buildings were hit in Kyiv, – Presidential Office. Air raid alert is still on, everyone advised to stay in shelters. 📹: Presidential office pic.twitter.com/0A7pubTHnE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022

This information follows the massive attacks reported by successive heads of regional administrations, as well as in the Ukrainian capital.

“Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense over kyiv,” the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, wrote in a Telegram message.

“Russian missiles are killing people and ruining Ukraine’s infrastructure right now. This is what Russia has to say about peace talks,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

“Stop proposing that Ukraine accept Russian ultimatums! This terror can only be stopped by the force of our arms and principles,” Kuleba added.

Also in Leópolis, at least two explosions were heard, as Efe was able to verify.

“The enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. In Lviv there are problems with electricity supply and interruptions in mobile telephony,” said the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Also the heads of the regional administrations of Kryviy RihOleksandr Vilkul; MykolayivVitaly Kim; chernihivVyacheslav Chaus; cherkasyIhor Stools; Poltava, Dmytro Lunin; Y KharkivOleh Sinegubov, reported the missile attack by Russia and called on the population to remain in the shelters.

From 2:45 p.m. local time (12:45 GMT), the anti-aircraft alert is in force for all of Ukraine for possible missile attacks.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

