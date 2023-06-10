Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki urged to strengthen borders to curb the flow of migrants to the EU

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for strengthening borders to curb the flow of migrants to the European Union (EU), his words quoted TASS.

He noted that the Polish authorities oppose the massive influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East. The politician also said that the issue of migration will be discussed at the next summit of the political bloc at the end of June.

“We are in favor of strengthening the borders, including the southern border, for containing large migration masses, as we did on the eastern border,” Morawiecki stressed.

He added that as long as Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party is in power, it will not allow migration quotas to be imposed on Warsaw, this is its principled position.

Earlier, AP News reported that Europe was tired of solidarity with Ukrainian refugees. EU Special Adviser on Ukraine Lodeivik Asher pointed out that middle- and low-income families have been hit in EU host countries as there is a cost of living crisis.