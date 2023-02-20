Polish Foreign Minister Rau: EU needs to introduce another package of sanctions against Russia and take on a new one

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called on the EU countries to take up the development of new restrictions against Moscow immediately after the introduction of the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, reports TASS.

“Without a doubt, new packages of sanctions will be required. I think that we need to accept this package, put it into practice and immediately sit down for new ones, ”said the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

He stressed that a discussion is currently ongoing about what exactly should be included in the next package of sanctions. According to him, it should be accepted by February 24.

At the same time, the minister lamented the decrease in the effectiveness of the restrictions being introduced due to various “exceptions” from the sanctions and the loopholes left.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.