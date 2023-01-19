Polish General Skrzypczak urged NATO to form an army of Ukrainian refugees

The ex-commander of the ground forces of Poland, Colonel-General in the reserve, Waldemar Skzhipchak, offered to mobilize Ukrainian refugees. About this he declared in an interview with wPolityce.

Skrzypczak said that together with NATO, an army should be formed from Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Germany and France. “Educate those citizens of Ukraine who are here – mobilize, train, send to the front, because it is becoming more and more difficult for Ukraine,” he urged.

The military recalled the historical experience when, in the early 1940s, an army was formed in France from Polish emigrants and those who fled the country after the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany. “Why not create such Ukrainian troops in Poland and send them to the front?” he thought.

According to the general, the West is not able to help Kyiv, which has almost no chance of winning. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffered huge losses. The Russian military will achieve the goals of the special operation. “… And, unfortunately, there is no point in discussing this,” Skzhipchak concluded.

Earlier, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in a panic because of the successful actions of the Russian military. He called the current situation in Ukraine frightening and stressed that the country’s doctors are overwhelmed due to the number of incoming wounded.