Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states have agreed on cooperation. The presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia signed a joint declaration in Warsaw to mark the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the first Polish constitution. It is reported by TASS citing a statement by the leaders of five countries

“Recalling past experience, proud of the achievements of our modern cooperation in the region, realizing the challenges, we look to the future with hope,” the text says.

The prosperity of the “common heritage” requires that Europe be built on the basis of “fundamental values ​​and principles,” the heads of state specified. They called such values ​​freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity, democracy, rule of law, equality and solidarity.

“We believe that for all of us, the solidarity of nations, especially in the face of today’s threats to our common security, is one of the cornerstones of peace, stability, development, prosperity and resilience. Guided by this conviction, we will be committed to continuing the dialogue and cooperation of the countries we represent, ”the declaration says.

Earlier in Lithuania it was considered that Ukraine would be able to join NATO and the European Union earlier than in 15 years.

In early April, a NATO spokesman said that the alliance will help Ukraine develop its army and carry out reforms, thanks to which Kiev will be able to move more effectively in the Euro-Atlantic direction.

On April 2, the press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, told reporters that in joint exercises with NATO, the Ukrainian army would work out the situation of the war with Russia in Crimea.