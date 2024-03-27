The nerves were on edge, and after some very tough groups and a last qualifying round, Wales, Poland, Ukraine, Iceland, Georgia and Greece competed for the chance to be part of the best teams in all of Europe, one of the best regions of the world when it comes to football. In the already classified groups, some great ones await like Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, England, etc., and therefore, the dream of every country whose culture is perhaps not the most football-oriented or whose history has never allowed them to be there, is to be able to touch the Euro 2024 championship that will be held in Germany.

Here we are going to talk to you about the last three classified in these life or death matches between these six rivals mentioned previously:

Georgia will be at Euro 2024 in Germany, the first in its history, and to do so, they had to eliminate none other than Greece after an agonizing match in Tbilisi, with few chances but a lot of tension. The Georgian team finally had players who were transcendent for football, players like Kvaratskhelia who made everyone go crazy with his dribbling, or one of the saviors of the game, Mamardashvili, Valencia's goalkeeper, who was able to penalty shootout, stopping one of them to be able to definitively qualify their team for the Euro Cup, they will be one of the names remembered for making history with that shirt.

More than 50,000 spectators packed the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi waiting for a historic day. Georgia was playing against Greece, which was champion of Euro 2004, but had been absent from the tournament since 2012, to be in a Euro Cup for the first time in its history.

Mamardashvili, Valencia's goalkeeper, saved one of Bakasetas' penalties and Giakoumakis kicked the decisive goal wide. Kvekveskiri will go down in history as the scorer of the goal that put Georgia in Germany 2024. They will be in Group F with Türkiye, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

The selection of players like Lewandowski did their homework, and although it cost them more than perhaps it should have on paper due to a fairly good squad, the important thing is to win, and it was the Polish goalkeeper who saved the last of the penalties for leaving out a Wales that would be reflected in Daniel James' disappointment after his ruling.

The match had few key actions, such as the goal disallowed by Ben Davies in the 45th minute. for offside, when the entire local public was already celebrating going to half-time with a 1-0 lead. Beyond that, it has not been a game of great plays, but more of passionate actions where you give everything for your country, and so it has been that the 120 minutes have not been enough to define the winner.