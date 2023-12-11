Poland ends a long political season under the banner of nationalism to embrace a pro-European turn. The outgoing conservative prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as expected, did not obtain the numbers in parliament to form a new government, despite the first place obtained by his party, the populist Pis, in the October elections. Leading this new phase will be the leader of the pro-EU coalition Donald Tusk, who will take back the stage in Warsaw after his previous experience at the head of the executive, from 2007 to 2014. His inauguration will take place in time to participate in the European Council on Thursday and Friday.

In the lower house of Warsaw there were no surprises. Morawiecki, after having obtained the position from the President of the Republic Andrzej Duda (his party colleague in the Pis), appeared in the chamber to explain his government program. Accusing the opposition of acting “in favor of foreign countries”, such as Germany. But the confidence did not arrive: 266 votes against and 190 in favor. The majority that came out of the polls, made up of the centrists of the Civic Coalition, Third Way and the Left, chose Tusk. Tomorrow there will be his keynote speech, the inauguration on Wednesday.

The next day he will fly to Brussels for the EU summit. Restoring a virtuous relationship with the European institutions will be one of the main challenges for Tusk, who was president of the EU Council in the previous legislature. Poland's last eight years under conservative leadership have been characterized by clashes with Brussels over issues such as LGBT rights and controversial justice reforms, which have led to the freezing of billions of euros of EU funds. “We are working on a package of changes to restore the rule of law,” Tusk promised. He will be a “precious figure for forging a stronger EU”, underlined the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen while welcoming his appointment.

The task of the new head of Polish government will not be easy, however. Morawiecki's Pis, according to several analysts, has woven a “web” around the state, all the more solid as Duda's presidential mandate will end only in 2025. Because the head of state has a veto power over the laws adopted by Parliament. The right then appointed its representatives at the helm of various institutions, with often irrevocable mandates, magistrates at the national prosecutor's office and around 150 new judges. Among the bodies most contested by critics, accused of being externally directed by the Pis, is the Constitutional Court. Which on the very day of Tusk's investiture rejected the fines imposed by the EU because they were “contrary to the fundamental law of the country”.

As for foreign policy dossiers, Ukraine will remain a priority for Poland. With the new pro-European course, no changes in line are expected because Warsaw should remain at the forefront of the NATO allies alongside Kiev against the Russian invasion. Not surprisingly, Volodymyr Zelensky immediately congratulated his next interlocutor. At the same time, Tusk will be called upon to manage the intolerance of Polish hauliers, who are demanding a tightening of the border for their Ukrainian competitors. A conflictual dynamic that had already manifested itself for wheat exports.