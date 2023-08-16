NATO member Poland held its biggest military parade in decades on Tuesday. The Polish military parade took place in Warsaw, the capital of the country, and served to celebrate the Polish Army Day.

The parade was attended by 200 units of Polish and foreign military equipment, including main battle tanks, rocket launchers and air defense systems.

Also participating in the parade were 92 battle aircraft and 2,000 service members, as well as US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, South Korean K2 tanks, Himars rocket launchers and Patriot missile batteries that form part of the well-known Polish air defense system. like WISŁA.

Poland has been bolstering its military capabilities in recent years, investing billions in new equipment since the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Polish military parade took place on the same day that the city of Lviv, located in western Ukraine, was the target of a major Russian air strike that resulted in damage to buildings, injuries to civilians and forced evacuations, according to information from Ukrainian authorities.

Lviv is close to Ukraine’s border with Poland. Although it is safer than the disputed areas in the east and south of the country, the city has been the target of other Russian bombings since the beginning of the war – the last attack was in early July.

Several missiles were intercepted during Tuesday’s attack, but some managed to hit their targets, including a residential building that caught fire. City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi communicated through the messaging app Telegram that evacuation orders had been issued for residents of a burning building.

In recent weeks, tensions between Poland and Belarus, Russia’s ally, have also increased, with Poland even accusing the country led by Alexander Lukashenko of having invaded its airspace with helicopters during a military training on the border between the two countries.

In addition, last Wednesday (9), Poland’s deputy interior minister, Marcin Wasik, confirmed the deployment of another 2,000 troops to the border with Belarus.